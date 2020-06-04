Cupery, Sharon D.

WAUPUN - Sharon D. Cupery, age 68, of Waupun, died Monday evening, June 1, 2020, at the UW Hospital and Clinics in Madison.
Sharon was born on Oct. 9, 1951, the daughter of William and Florence Jean (Stiemsma) Tobak. Sharon was raised by her foster parents, William and Clara Levey. She was a 1969 graduate of Cambria-Friesland High School. Sharon held various jobs throughout the years and retired after many years with Mendota Mental Health Facility in Madison. She enjoyed gardening, antiquing with her sister-in-law, attending her children's and later her grandchildren's sporting events, going out to eat and catching a movie at the theater with her friends.
Sharon will be sadly missed and mourned by her three sons, Tony (Sheri) Busse of Green Bay, David Busse of Waupun and Boyd (Faith) Busse of Cambria; six grandchildren, Taylor (Dylan) Marquardt, Ella, Madeline and Emily Busse, Makayla and Brayden Busse; one great-granddaughter due in August; her brother, Garland (Nancy) Levey; sister-in-law, Janice "Pudge" Tobak; her sister, Sandra Rataczak, and brother, Roger Tobak; special niece and nephews, Deanna Tobak , Michael (Deb) Levey and Jeff Levey; other nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Sharon raised her three sons with Dennis Busse.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Walter "Wally" and Gerald "Gerry" Tobak.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the staff at the UW Hospital and Clinics for the tender loving care given to Sharon.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the KRATZ-SMEDEMA FUNERAL HOME in Cambria with Pastor Randy Quade officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Relatives and friends may call on the family on Sunday, June 7, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and also on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family.
