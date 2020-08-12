Cure, Robert

NEW LISBON - Robert Cure, age 90 of New Lisbon, Wis. passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at Fair View Nursing Home in Mauston, Wis., surrounded by his daughters.
Graveside funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 with Pastor James Appel officiating at the New Lisbon City Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be held at the cemetery on Thursday from 12 noon until the time of service at 1 p.m.
Robert was born June 23, 1930 in Lisbon Township, Juneau County, Wis. the son of Roy and Mildred (Ritchart) Cure and has been a lifelong resident of the New Lisbon area. He graduated from high school, worked on the family farm for three years, joined the Marine Corps from 1951 to 1954 and was honorably discharged. In 1952 he married Shirley Peterson. Following the military he worked on the farm for another few years and then landed a job at Walker Stainless Steel where he was employed for 37 years and retired in 1994.
Robert enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing, camping, wood working, reading, watching NASCAR races and football especially the Packers. He stayed busy cutting wood, and with his welding knowledge he fabricated trailers and a stock car. “Dad” could fix almost anything, at least in the children's minds. Thanks to Robert, others learned about fixing vehicles. Going for rides and looking for deer was also fun. With his family they toured Alaska twice and took numerous trips east and west to visit relatives. With the grandchildren they spent time in Florida and South Dakota.
Robert is survived by his daughters, Linda (Bill) Davies and Roberta (Allen) Williams; sisters, Janice Davis, Harriet Davies and Brenda (Steve) Day; grandchildren, Sarah (Jeremy) Nofsinger, Heather (Brent) Stello, Thomas (Elyse) Davies and Jessica (Paul) Ueeck; great grandchildren, MaKayla and Lynn Ueeck, Isaac and Timothy Nofsinger, Danica and Brock Stello and William and Evelyn Davies; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley; brothers in law, Earl Peterson, Harold Davis and David Davies; sister in law, Avis Peterson; great grandson, Nathan Nofsinger and his beloved dog, Princess.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Camp Chetek Bible Camp would be appreciated. Family requests wearing a mask and social distancing.
The Hare Funeral Home of New Lisbon, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.harefuneralhome.com.
