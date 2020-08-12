Cure, Robert

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEW LISBON - Robert Cure, age 90 of New Lisbon, Wis. passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at Fair View Nursing Home in Mauston, Wis., surrounded by his daughters.

Graveside funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 with Pastor James Appel officiating at the New Lisbon City Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be held at the cemetery on Thursday from 12 noon until the time of service at 1 p.m.

Robert was born June 23, 1930 in Lisbon Township, Juneau County, Wis. the son of Roy and Mildred (Ritchart) Cure and has been a lifelong resident of the New Lisbon area. He graduated from high school, worked on the family farm for three years, joined the Marine Corps from 1951 to 1954 and was honorably discharged. In 1952 he married Shirley Peterson. Following the military he worked on the farm for another few years and then landed a job at Walker Stainless Steel where he was employed for 37 years and retired in 1994.