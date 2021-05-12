Curran, Timothy Lalor

He caught the attention of the AP and was offered a job in their Milwaukee bureau in 1967, which he would note, was coincidentally about the same time fellow Milwaukee legend Lew Alcindor (now Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) started his career there. He was an AP man for the next 39 years, working in the bureaus of Milwaukee, Wis., Columbus, Ohio, Cleveland, Ohio and Kansas City, Mo. He interviewed many notable people in his career, and made sure to have a lot of laughs while so doing. He often said it was "no big deal" that he hung out in country legend Merle Haggard's RV (but big enough to mention often) and once had the distinct honor of being physically picked up and moved aside by one of Walter Mondale's Secret Service agents. He was lucky to work with many people that he truly cared for, and it seemed that affection was reciprocated. Once, after Tim ridiculously and repeatedly made a big deal in the office about catching a home run ball hit by little-known MLB journeyman Bobby Jones in Cleveland, his coworkers went to great lengths to get the ball signed by Jones himself. It was displayed prominently in his home for the rest of his life.