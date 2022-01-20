Curry, Edwynna Olive

PORTAGE – Edwynna Olive Curry, age 93, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Edwynna was born on Oct. 15, 1928, in Denver, Colo., the daughter of John and Olive (Johnson) Barber. She married Clifford Curry in Kansas City, Kan. in 1949. Edwynna graduated from Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kan. in 1946 and spent two years in college in Sterling, Kan.. She worked for the Portage Public Library for 17 years. Edwynna was a Docent at the Zona Gale Museum.

She is survived by her three children, Michael (Nancy) Curry, Windsor, Marsha Curry, Portage, and Cynthia (Dan) Carney, Fitchburg; seven grandchildren, Amanda, Timothy Shawn, Eric, Ryan, Adam, Erin, and Amanda; 11 great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents;, husband, Clifford Curry; her three brothers, Jack, Bob, and Paul Barber; and her sister, Ruth Raw.

Services will be held and announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Portage Presbyterian Church or the Shriners Children’s Hospital or the Columbia County Humane Society or Agrace Hospice.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.