Curtis, Gary S.

RACINE - Gary S. Curtis, age 84, of Racine, was welcomed home to paradise Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, and now knows a joy unimaginable. What an amazing example and mentor he has been to his family.

He was born on Aug. 2, 1936 to Stephen H. and Margaret Ann (nee Rose) Curtis. He attended school in Mauston, Wis. and UW - LaCrosse. Gary served in the U.S. Navy.

He was united in marriage to Evelyn E. Curtis on Sept. 9, 1961. Theirs was a true and lasting love of 50 years.

Gary retired from Bosch where he worked as a machinist. He loved the outdoors, and was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener. He also enjoyed wood carving.