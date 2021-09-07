Curtis, Roger R.

Roger was born on Nov. 10, 1935, in Poynette, the son of Bert and Evelyn (Millard) Curtis. He graduated from Poynette School, a one-room school, in 1953. After high school, Roger farmed and painted houses. He married Patricia L. Gavinski on Aug. 1, 1981, at the Columbia County Courthouse. He had worked for 35 years at Madison Kipp Corp., repairing aluminum die cast molds. Roger retired from Madison Kipp at age 65. During retirement, he worked at the Poynette Game Farm until the age of 80. Roger enjoyed hunting, playing cards, cutting wood and Old Style beer. He spent much of his time watching and reading westerns. Roger was an avid Packers and Badgers fan but loved to attend live ball games. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.