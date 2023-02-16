June 13, 1954—Feb. 13, 2023

MAYVILLE—Cynthia Ann Torn (nee Mastricola), of Mayville, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023.

Cindy was born on June 13, 1954, to her parents Joseph and Charlotte (Viertel) Mastricola in Milwaukee. She graduated from Menomonee Falls North High School in 1972, where she met her future husband, Rick.

Cindy went on to graduate from UW-Whitewater in 1976 with a degree in Business Education. On June 5, 1976, Cindy and Rick were united in marriage at Good Shepard Church in Menomonee Falls. They raised two sons, Ryan and Adam in the Town of Lisbon and Menomonee Falls before moving to Mayville in 1998.

Cindy was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved to be around her family and left us far too soon. Cindy was a gem of a woman, a pillar of strength, love, and unity for her family throughout her life. She was a very social person, always looking forward to catching up with friends, relatives and neighbors. Always ready to help others and lend her loving spirit.

Prior to becoming a full-time mother with the birth of Ryan, she taught business and typing class. After the boys grew up, Cindy became a preschool teacher. After the family moved to Mayville in 1998, Cindy became a substitute teacher in the Mayville District, and was affectionately referred to as “Mama Torn” by many generations of Mayville students.

She was an exceptional mother who was always looking out for her kid’s best interest, willing to sacrifice for them, showering them with love and beaming with pride at their accomplishments. Cindy loved animals, both her own cat and dog and many of the neighbors along Green Bay Drive, including her “kids” across the street: Max and Carley.

Cindy loved her grandchildren dearly and spoke to them almost daily via Skype. She treasured the time that she spent with them, including when they came to visit her, going to their house in New York, and on family vacations. Cindy loved to play school with them, and always had an encouraging word for them, especially when they were down.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Rick: and sons: Ryan (Heather) Torn of Latham, NY and Adam Torn of Mayville; along with her precious grandchildren: Makena, Isabel and Isaac of Latham, NY; brother, James (Kristen) Mastricola of Germantown; brothers-in-law: Dan (Sylvia), John (Rita) Torn and Mark (Suzanne) Torn all of Richfield/Hubertus, Ron Torn of Sussex and Allan Torn of Lannon; and sister-in-law, Donna (Tim) Finley of Richfield; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws, Douglas and Margaret Torn, along with numerous aunts and uncles.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Cindy will be held on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville, with Rev. Father Joe Dominic and Rev. Father Tom Biersack presiding. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at the church. A private burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Mayville.

A special thanks to the staff at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac and ThedaCare in Neenah for their outstanding care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will be used to make donations to various charities supported by the family.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. www.Koepsellfh.com