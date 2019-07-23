MADISON - Cynthia “Cindy” A. Grulke, age 44 of Madison and formerly of Beaver Dam, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 19, 2019, in Madison.
Cindy was born on May 11, 1975, in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, where she would spend her childhood. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Catholic Church and graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1993. In her adult years, Cindy settled in Madison, studied graphic design at MATC, and for nearly 20 years, Cindy worked with passion in the printing and die-cutting industry at Suttle-Strauss.
Cindy is survived by her parents, Dennis and Mary Grulke of Beaver Dam; siblings, Tammy (Nate Haugle) Grulke of Madison, Jeff (Carrie) Grulke of Belleville, Wis., and Michele Grulke of Lyons, Colo. Very dear to her were her nephews and niece, Skyler Grulke, Dexter Haugle, and Elsa Haugle; dearest friend, Rick Vanderheite; and adored aunts, uncles, and cousins. Cindy was preceded in death by her grandparents; George and Elsie Hammer, Arthur and Leona Grulke.
To know Cindy was to love her. Knowing her was an honor, a gift, something special. Cindy’s aura shined. Her infectious laughter, affectionate smile, and magnetic energy drew people in. She was “Extra.” She was original, whimsical, artistic, talented, and so loving! Cindy had an infinite tolerance, empathy, and acceptance for all people and a deep connection to all of earth’s creatures. Family and friends were everything to her. She had a passion for all things tiny. Walking into her home was like entering a museum of curios, a trove of tiny treasures. She was eccentrically creative with her own unique style. Her hobbies reflected exactly how extraordinary she was. From zany handmade cards, to clip art, to jewelry making, to any and all music, to her creative collections, and displays, she captured the child in us all. Our family is inseparable and our love for her eternal.
An informal celebration of Cindy’s life will be held 4 p.m. to 8 pm on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Cornerstone Funeral Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, WI 53916. A memorial gathering/celebration will take place in Madison at a later date in late summer or early fall. Please contact Tammy Grulke for further information.
If desired, memorials in Cindy’s name may be directed to Luke House, Inc., 310 Ingersoll St., Madison, WI 53703.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
