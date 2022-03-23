July 5, 1935—March 17, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Cynthia (Cox) Sandstrom, of Beaver Dam, passed away on March 17, 2022. For 86 years she crafted a life filled with laughter, family, and a zest for having a good time. She was born in Hartford, CT on July 5, 1935, daughter of William B. and Lucille M. (nee Hutchins) Cox. In 1955, Cynthia married Robert I. Swanson and together they raised three children. In 1986 she married Kenneth A. Sandstrom who preceded her in death in 2011. During her lifetime Cynthia also lived in Windsor, CT, Prospect Heights, IL, Garden Grove, CA, Minocqua, WI and Waterloo, WI.

Cynthia was a strong and independent woman who believed in equal opportunities for all. She graduated from Windsor High School and received an Associate Degree in Hospitality Management from Oakton Community College in Illinois. During her career Cynthia was employed as a Medical Office Manager, as an Administrative Assistant at Buffalo Grove High School and as a Hospitality Manager for the Hyatt Regency Hotel. She was also a licensed Real Estate Agent. Her dedication and strong sense of pride in her work has been passed down through generations.

Cynthia was an avid quilter and crafter, creating beautiful quilts that will be treasured for many lifetimes. She was well known for unique and personal gifts, guaranteed to make everyone smile. Cynthia was honest, spunky, and always said what was on her mind. She loved to laugh, reminisce, and truly knew the indisputable value of time spent with loved ones, friends, and fellow quilters.

Cynthia will be greatly missed by her three loving children: Andrew (Victoria) Swanson of Martin, GA, Barbara (Sean) Hennessy of Waterloo, WI, Christian (Cara) Swanson of Sycamore, IL; and two step-children: Perry Sandstrom, of Madison, WI, and Annie (Christopher) Crabtree of Denver, CO. She was a beloved grandmother to: Nancy (Chip) Woodruff, Billy Meisner, Meagan (Ryan) Pettengell, Keith (Melinda) Swanson, Ryan (Nicole) Hennessy, Colin (Karissa) Hennessy, Elyse (Brennan) Roel, Charlie (Jaime) Swanson, and Logan Hennessy. In addition, Cynthia was an adored great-grandmother “Gigi” to twelve. She is also survived by her niece Peggy Bertrand, of Crestview, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers Frank (Hazel) Cox, and William B. Cox, Jr.

Cynthia will be laid to rest with her late husband Kenneth in Riverside Cemetery, Windsor, CT at a future date with her family in attendance. In lieu of flowers or memorials, the family requests that you hold her loving memory close, never pass up an opportunity to tell someone how much you care, and make a donation to your local St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store or your local Food Pantry.

Cynthia’s memory will forever be stitched in the hearts of her loved ones.

