June 12, 1970—Dec. 18, 2022

On Sunday, December 18, 2022, Cynthia Davis, 52 years young of Pardeeville, a beloved wife, mother, and community member passed away suddenly. She was born to Marjorie and Philip Johnson June 12, 1970 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Cindy graduated from Hewitt Trussville High School in 1988 with honors. Shortly thereafter Cindy enrolled in nursing school at Samford University, located in Birmingham Alabama, graduating in 1991. During her time in nursing school she also joined The United States Air Force, from which she was honorably discharged in 1991. Cindy continued on to be a loving, caring nurse for nearly thirty-one years. Cindy was an extremely committed nurse, and loved each one of her patients like they were family. Cindy had a variety of different positions, as she went wherever she was needed most, but her longest standing company from which she stayed with until 2022 was Labcorp Clinical Trials.

Cindy was always an active member of her congregation, and was able to meet the love of her life through her church, Philip Davis. Cindy and Phil were married November 22, 1997, and raised two beautiful children during their twenty-five happy years of marriage, Savannah and Jessica. Cindy wasted no time in accomplishing so much at such a young age. Cindy was extremely active in her High School theater productions, honors band, and was an outstanding member of the Color Guard. Cindy continued to participate in theater well into her late 30’s and 40’s in Portage Wisconsin with P.A.C.T. Cindy was an avid rescuer of dogs, enjoyed working on her flower beds, loved attending musicals, and enjoyed singing for her congregation. Cindy, as most of you may know, was also a strong Alabama Football fan. Above all Cindy loved to spend time with her family, who always came first before anything else.

She is survived by her husband, Philip Davis, her two daughters: Savannah and Jessica, and her brother, Lee Johnson. Cindy was preceded in death by her mother, Marjorie, and her grandparents: Evelyn and John Heaton. Cindy's family will be having a celebration of life at a later date. "We are devastated that Cindy has left us so soon, but are comforted knowing that she is now with her mother and grandparents in heaven. We will continue to spread the kindness that she radiated to everyone she met, and hope others will do the same"'—Davis Family