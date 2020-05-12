Czajka, Mary T.

BEAVER DAM - Completing the circle reuniting all her immediate family members of seven siblings and parents, Mary Teresa Czajka went to Heaven on Friday, May 8, 2020. Mary was born in Beaver Dam on January 20, 1930 on the family farm to Polish immigrants Joseph J. and Mary P. (Zmyslony) Czajka, the seventh of their eight children. She was very proud of her Polish heritage even travelling to Poland to visit cousins in post-war WWII. Hard work was not an option and Mary helped with whatever was needed on the farm. When the farm took on prisoners of war (WWII) to help in the fields, Mary, about 14 years of age, helped her mother in the kitchen to make and bake what was needed to feed them. In her adult life Mary worked many years at the Power & Light Company, retiring after several decades of service.