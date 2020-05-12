Czajka, Mary T.

BEAVER DAM - Completing the circle reuniting all her immediate family members of seven siblings and parents, Mary Teresa Czajka went to Heaven on Friday, May 8, 2020. Mary was born in Beaver Dam on January 20, 1930 on the family farm to Polish immigrants Joseph J. and Mary P. (Zmyslony) Czajka, the seventh of their eight children. She was very proud of her Polish heritage even travelling to Poland to visit cousins in post-war WWII. Hard work was not an option and Mary helped with whatever was needed on the farm. When the farm took on prisoners of war (WWII) to help in the fields, Mary, about 14 years of age, helped her mother in the kitchen to make and bake what was needed to feed them. In her adult life Mary worked many years at the Power & Light Company, retiring after several decades of service.
Mary loved to travel, specifically to Hawaii and Wisconsin casinos. You could find her on the slot machines! Closer to home she enjoyed being part of a local bowling league, collecting Hummel's, and going to church at St. Michael's Parish. Church included must have hats to match her dresses when attending. Sugary cookies, cakes, and candy were always present with her infamous sweet tooth. And those that knew her well, knew she could be quite sassy at times.
While Mary had no children of her own, she was a beloved aunt to many. Her annual Christmas party always included a visit from Santa and gifts for all the nieces, nephews, and then grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.
Those Mary is reuniting with in Heaven are her sisters Lucile (Floyd) Hoch, Wanda (Jim) Ferron, Stella Machkovech, Josephine Czajka, and Harriet (Louis) Wierichs, and brothers Edmund and John Czajka. Nephews include Louis Wierichs Jr., Tommy Wierichs, and Mike Ferron.
Those that will continue to celebrate and remember all the good times they had with "Aunt Mary" include nieces and nephews Jimmy (Maxine) Ferron of Beaver Dam, Joe (Tracey) Ferron of Beaver Dam, Dale Ferron of Madison, Maria Wierichs of Appleton, Christina (Tim) Kimball of Wausau, Dan Wierichs of Waupaca, Jeff Wierichs of Appleton, Louise Raker (David Gannon) of Madison, Steve (Darcy) Hoch of West Bend, and John (Lynnette) Hoch of Columbus.
The family would like to thank the nurses and aides at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living for their exceptional care and fun times, and Agnesian Hospice Hope. In addition, much gratitude to Maxine Ferron for continuous care, compassion, and attentiveness to Mary in whatever she needed throughout her later years.
Private family services for Mary will be held and inurnment will take place at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
If desired, memorials may be directed to St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church, Beaver Dam.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
