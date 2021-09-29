Czajka, Sherry Lynn (Wells)

MAUSTON - Sherry Lynn (Wells) Czajka, 78, of Mauston, passed peacefully Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, with a loving family by her side.

She was born Aug. 12, 1943, to Victor and Shirley (Long) Wells. She attended school in Mauston, where she met and married her husband, Phillip, in 1959. They lived their early years in Milwaukee and started to raise a family. Sherry found great joy in being a loving wife and caring mother to their five children. She always loved cooking for her family, especially her famous apple pies.

Sherry and her family moved back to Mauston in 1971, and her husband began his masonry business. They restored a rural country home and remained there happily for the next 47 years.

Sherry spent many hours with Phil rocking on the porch, watching birds and admiring her flower gardens. She enjoyed listening to loud country music while she cleaned, shopping for crafts, watching the Packers, an occasional stop at a casino and always visits from family.