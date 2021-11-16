 Skip to main content
Czepiel, Virlette M.
Czepiel, Virlette M.

ENDEAVOR - Virlette M. Czepiel, age 99, of Endeavor, Wis., died on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Our House Senior Living in Portage, Wis. Virlette was born on Oct. 20, 1922, in Milwaukee, Wis., to William and Meta (Krause) Deckow.

Virlette is survived by step-grandchildren, many nieces, and nephews.

Virlette was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, John.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, at the KRATZ FUNERAL HOME in Portage, Wis. (www.kratzfuneralhome.com). The Rev. Aaron Alfred will be officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Moundville Cemetery in Endeavor, Wis.

