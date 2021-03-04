Dahl-Higgins, Nancy

 Skip to main content
RIO - Nancy Dahl-Higgins, 81, of Rio, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, with her family, at the farm she loved, with her husband, Frank Higgins. She was born Oct. 17, 1939, to Roy and Alice Flom.

She is survived by her husband, Frank; her children, Nanette and Todd Selk of Beaver Dam, Norman and Brenda Dahl of Pardeeville and Michael and Laura Dahl of Malone; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private service and interment is being held at Otsego Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity in her memory. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.

