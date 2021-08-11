Dahlquist, Mark

Mark was born May 18, 1959, in South Bend, Ind., the son of Lois (Jonas) and the late Harold Dahlquist. He grew up in the western and northwestern suburbs of Chicago and was known as a friend to all. His life adventures led him to the Rock Camping Resort Bar in Mauston, Wis. Though he never had a family of his own, he called this his family and home. He never turned down an opportunity to help someone in need. His cousins, the Miller family, have owned property in the Cottonville area of Adams County for 50 years. Mark will be missed by many.