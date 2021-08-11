Dahlquist, Mark

MAUSTON - Mark Dahlquist, age 62, of rural Mauston, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at his residence.
Mark was born May 18, 1959, in South Bend, Ind., the son of Lois (Jonas) and the late Harold Dahlquist. He grew up in the western and northwestern suburbs of Chicago and was known as a friend to all. His life adventures led him to the Rock Camping Resort Bar in Mauston, Wis. Though he never had a family of his own, he called this his family and home. He never turned down an opportunity to help someone in need. His cousins, the Miller family, have owned property in the Cottonville area of Adams County for 50 years. Mark will be missed by many.
He is survived by his mother, Lois, and his brother, Craig Dahlquist, both of Peoria, Ill.; nine nieces and nephews, Carey Donlan (Cody), Amanda Dahlquist, Martin Dahlquist, Michael Dahlquist and Ellen Dahlquist, all of Peoria, Ill., Molly Dahlquist of St Louis, Mo., and Andrew Lindholm of Joliet, Ill., Mary Frahm (Matt) of Normal, Ill., and Thomas Carroll of Vermont; and brother-in-law, Thomas Carroll. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold; sister, Kay Dahlquist; and nephew, Danny Dahlquist.
At this time no memorial arrangements have been made. His ashes will be buried with his father in the Chicago area.
The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
