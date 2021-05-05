Dahlstrom, Brian

MAUSTON/SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Brian Dahlstrom, 81, formerly of Mauston, Wis., died on April 28, 2021, in Sioux Falls, S.D. A memorial visitation will take place on May 8 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, S.D., beginning at 1 p.m., followed by a public Masonic and celebration of life service at 2 p.m. Please visit www.georgeboom.com for a link to view his services online.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Helen Ray Dahlstrom, Sioux Falls, S.D.; two children, Debbie (Ivan) Kooiker, Luverne, Minn., and David (Ellen) Dahlstrom, Foley, Minn.; three grandchildren, Morgan Weiher, Caleb and Anna Dahlstrom; two great-grandchildren, Kinzleigh and Christopher Weiher; two sisters, Linda (Harold) Adams, Auburn, Ind., and Jean (Wendell) Leinwebber, Lake In The Hills, Ill.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Brian is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Veronica Dahlstrom; and one brother, Donald Dahlstrom and his wife, Nancy.