Dahm, Duane V.

Duane was born on May 6, 1950 in Mayville, Wis. to the late Lester and Marion (Sterr) Dahm. After attending Mayville elementary and high schools, he served in the United States Army. Duane attended Moraine Park Technical College where he received a degree in Technology and then went to work at Bauer’s TV in Mayville. As technology changed, he went back to Moraine Park and earned a degree in Electronics Engineering. Duane worked at Monarch Range as an Electronics Engineer until they closed. In 1978, he went to work for Dodge County as their first IT Technician and retired in 2008. In retirement, he worked for ABC Cleaning for a short time.