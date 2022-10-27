Dec. 30, 1938—Oct. 23, 2022

NECEDAH—Dale A. Bentz, age 83, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 after a massive stroke at his home surrounded by his loving family members. He was born on December 30, 1938 to Lyle and Regina (Malone) Bentz in Juneau County, WI. He was baptized in the Lutheran faith.

He is survived by his loving sister, Shirley Carey of Necedah, WI; loving nephews: Robert “Jeff” (Dawnna) Rowland of Flippin, AR, Kenneth of IL; niece, Cindy of IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Regina; brother, Elden Bentz; sisters: Carol Keller and Linda Bentz; and a brother-in-law, Dale Carey.

According to Dale’s wishes, a private celebration of his life was held by his family.

The Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.