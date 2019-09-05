COLUMBUS/SUN PRAIRIE - Dale A. "Carpy" Carpenter, age 59, died on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. He was born on Jan. 18, 1960, in Columbus to Paul and Elaine (Hauser) Carpenter. Dale was a 1978 graduate of Columbus High School and attended MATC in Madison. He was married to Colleen Vande Zande on May 13, 1978, at Faith Lutheran Church in Columbus and had two children. Dale worked at Enerpac but later worked as a journeyman for Hooper Corporation in Madison and Electric Construction in Fitchburg. He was a member of the electrical worker's union. Dale enjoyed boating, golfing, building and fixing things. But most of all his love of his family. Survivors include his daughter Sarah (Joe) Sell of Randolph; his son Scott (Mandy) Carpenter of Juneau; four grandchildren Zach and Ryan Sell and Emma and Brentyn Carpenter; a sister Debra (Stanley) Benzine of Otsego and a brother Dwight (Linda) Carpenter of Rockwall Texas; nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at JENSEN FUNERAL & CREMATION, Columbus. Rev. Sandra Schieble will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Tuesday. Memorials may be directed to the Agrace Care For All fund. Online condolences may be made at: www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
Columbus 920-623-5850
