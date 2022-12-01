Dale E. Hoag

Dale was born at home on May 7, 1938, near Sparta, WI, the son of George and Mary E. (McCollough) Hoag. He attended schools in the Tomah area and worked for the railroad for a short time. He was married to Nancy Schmitz on June 21, 1958; they had five children and later divorced. They moved to Kenosha in 1959 where he went to work for American Motors//Chrysler, he retired in 1989. After retirement, he worked for a security company in many locations in southern Wisconsin. He was married to Luella (Jerome) Beardsley on December 6, 1996, they enjoyed traveling and went on many bus trips. They also attended many local concerts as well as traveling to Polka Fests. He was a 46-year member of AA and is known for his love of helping so many others in several nearby communities. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, watching baseball and football, especially the Brewers, Badgers and the Packers. He was often on the phone with his daughter telling her how bad the Cubs were playing.