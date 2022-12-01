May 7, 1938—Nov. 22, 2022
LYNDON STATION—Dale E. Hoag, age 84, of Lyndon Station, WI passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at his home.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, WI with Pastor Vicki Brantmeyer officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00.
Dale was born at home on May 7, 1938, near Sparta, WI, the son of George and Mary E. (McCollough) Hoag. He attended schools in the Tomah area and worked for the railroad for a short time. He was married to Nancy Schmitz on June 21, 1958; they had five children and later divorced. They moved to Kenosha in 1959 where he went to work for American Motors//Chrysler, he retired in 1989. After retirement, he worked for a security company in many locations in southern Wisconsin. He was married to Luella (Jerome) Beardsley on December 6, 1996, they enjoyed traveling and went on many bus trips. They also attended many local concerts as well as traveling to Polka Fests. He was a 46-year member of AA and is known for his love of helping so many others in several nearby communities. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, watching baseball and football, especially the Brewers, Badgers and the Packers. He was often on the phone with his daughter telling her how bad the Cubs were playing.
Dale is survived by his wife, Luella; daughters: Tammy (Lester) Zirbel, Kim Lewis; son, Scott (Jenny) Hoag; stepdaughters: Cindy (Marvin) Yardley, and Nancy (Tony) Barbee; sisters: Joyce Forester, Charlotte (Wayne) Williams; and brother-in-law, Wade Rittenhouse; HE is further survived by nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and nine step-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; sons: Stuart and Todd; a brother, Carl; a sister, Donna Rittenhouse; brother-in- law, Rodney Forrester; and sister-in-law, Orene Hoag; and his first wife, Nancy.
The family would like to thank SSM Health at Home Hospice and Picha Funeral Home for their support.
The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com. 608-253-7884
