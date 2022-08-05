Nov. 2, 1952—Aug. 2, 2022

HORICON—Dale Earl Hodgson, 69, of Horicon, WI passed away on August 2, 2022, in the comfort of his own home under the care of his wife, Diane and son, Andrew. He was born on November 2, 1952, in Hustiford, WI.

On September 14, 1974, Dale married Diane Beske in Horicon.

Dale worked at Maysteel for 40+ years, following at Steel Craft and ending his employment days at Rumar. He retired in May of 2020 at the age of 67.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Hodgson; brother: Dennis (Nancy) Hodgson; and sisters: Bonnie Hodgson and Betty (Wayne) Hildebrandt; brothers-in-law: Dave (Pat) Beske and Ricardo Gonzalez; sister-in-law: Sharon Beske.

Dale is survived by his children: Jonathan (grandchildren Jenna and Sarah); Nathan and Becky (grandchildren Cora and Kaleb); Chadwick and Kari (grandchildren Nicholas and son, Katelyn and daughters, Hunter and Brookelyn); Andrew; and Angela (grandchild Lavonnah).

Dale is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jeremy Gonzalez, Tony Gonzalez, Tammy Villarreal, Eric Hodgson, April Lindert, Ashley Dylak, Jeanette Beske and Steve Beske.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Hilbert and Cora Hodgson; stepmother: Edna Hodgson; and parents- in-law: Eugene and Carol Beske. He was also preceded in death by his sister-in-law: Darlene Gonzelez and brother-in-law: Dennis Beske.

Throughout Dale’s years, he participated in the board at St. Stephen’s serving as treasurer of the daycare. Dale enjoyed his times being members of the bowling league, golf league and most recently dartball league. Dale also enjoyed participation in the NRA.

Dale spent his time devoting himself to his family and community. He took pride in being a Papa and lived out this role to the fullest. He would be found at any and all events involving his children and grandchildren. Although he was only one man, his love spread amongst them all and he never missed a moment. Yearly he would partake in deer camp with his children and grandchildren. Dale had a special love for animals and had many pets throughout his lifetime, most recently chihuahua Zues. Dale enjoyed taking many trips with his 2 Dianes (Diane Galbraith). He was sure to be found at the legions Friday night fish fry’s and having dessert at the local ice cream shop. Dale lived to provide for his family and was always a reliable trusted source for his community.

Memorial services for Dale will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 4 P.M. at St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon with Rev. Daniel Seehafer officiating. A visitation for Dale will be from 2 P.M.-4 P.M. the hour of the service at the church. Inurnment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon at a later date.

A special thanks for Generation Hospice for all the time, love and care they provided for Dale and the family. A special thanks also for Koepsell’s Funeral Home and The Village Flower Shoppe service for their care provided for Dale and the family.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. www.Koepsellfh.com.