WATERTOWN - Dale Edgar Bornick, age 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Dale is survived by his children, Janet (Mike) Bennett, Glen Bornick, Scott Bornick; stepson, Wayne (Andrea) Graham and family; grandsons, Jacob and Brady Bennett; brother, Gary (Mary) Bornick and family; sister-in-law, Sherry Bornick and family.
Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Amy; parents, Elmer and Mildred Bornick; sister, Nancy; and brother Wayne Bornick.
Dale’s happiest moments were spent growing old with his wife Amy, and spending time with his family and friends. Life is only worth living if you are with those you love. His last wish was to be reunited with his wife Amy. May his wish be granted. We will miss you both
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, in the Kratz Funeral Home-Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com), 302 E. Conant St. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Burial will follow at the Oak grove Cemetery in Portage.
