Dale F. Steinhaus, 84, Westfield / Libertyville, Ill.

WESTFIELD / LIBERTYVILLE, ILL. - Dale F. Steinhaus, 84, loving husband for 64 years to l. Zoe (neé Petersen), passed away on March 25, 2020, in Bristol, Wis. Dale was born on June 18, 1935, in Westfield, Wis., and married Zoe on June 9, 1956 in Packwaukee, Wis. That same year they moved to Libertyville, Ill., in which Dale himself built their first home and began a family. Dale was the beloved father of Tab (Candace), Brett (Mary Ann), Vickie (Donnie) Wancho, and Julie (Jack) Abbinanti; and proud grandfather of thirteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Viola Steinhaus; and his sisters, Geraldine Walters and Patsy Harvey.
You have free articles remaining.
For most of his career, Dale worked as a mason for Jacobsen Masonry, Palatine, Ill., in addition to twelve years at Abbott Labs. After retiring from Abbott, Dale and Zoe moved to Westfield, Wis. and built their dream home on 60 acres of land. Dale’s first love was nature and he could not wait for springtime to plant trees. He also loved NASCAR, Snowmobiling, wildlife, cowboy movies, and his many dogs that walked the trails with him.
A Celebration of Dale’s life will be held at a later date. The Steinhaus family would like to thank Hospice Alliance of Pleasant Prairie, Wis. for their compassionate and excellent care of Dale. Arrangements were entrusted to the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH. Please sign the online guest book for Dale at www.strangfh.com.
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch
1055 Main St.- P.O. Box 302
Antioch, Ill. 60002
Phone- 847-395-4000
Fax- 847-395-4016
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)