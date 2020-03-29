Dale F. Steinhaus, 84, Westfield / Libertyville, Ill.

WESTFIELD / LIBERTYVILLE, ILL. - Dale F. Steinhaus, 84, loving husband for 64 years to l. Zoe (neé Petersen), passed away on March 25, 2020, in Bristol, Wis. Dale was born on June 18, 1935, in Westfield, Wis., and married Zoe on June 9, 1956 in Packwaukee, Wis. That same year they moved to Libertyville, Ill., in which Dale himself built their first home and began a family. Dale was the beloved father of Tab (Candace), Brett (Mary Ann), Vickie (Donnie) Wancho, and Julie (Jack) Abbinanti; and proud grandfather of thirteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Viola Steinhaus; and his sisters, Geraldine Walters and Patsy Harvey.

For most of his career, Dale worked as a mason for Jacobsen Masonry, Palatine, Ill., in addition to twelve years at Abbott Labs. After retiring from Abbott, Dale and Zoe moved to Westfield, Wis. and built their dream home on 60 acres of land. Dale’s first love was nature and he could not wait for springtime to plant trees. He also loved NASCAR, Snowmobiling, wildlife, cowboy movies, and his many dogs that walked the trails with him.

A Celebration of Dale’s life will be held at a later date. The Steinhaus family would like to thank Hospice Alliance of Pleasant Prairie, Wis. for their compassionate and excellent care of Dale. Arrangements were entrusted to the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH. Please sign the online guest book for Dale at www.strangfh.com.

Strang Funeral Home of Antioch 1055 Main St.- P.O. Box 302 Antioch, Ill. 60002 Phone- 847-395-4000 Fax- 847-395-4016 www.strangfh.com info@strangfh.com