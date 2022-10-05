Jan. 30, 1959—Oct. 1, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS—Dale G. Schulz, age 63, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 1, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

A Funeral Service for Dale will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 12:00 PM Noon at the Schulz Residence, W1980 County Road J, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965 with Pastor Dale Smalley presiding. Visitation will take place from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date.

Dale was born on January 30, 1959, in Milwaukee, the son of Harvey and Arlene (Radtke) Schulz. He married the love of his life, Rena Raedel, on January 21, 1988 and the couple enjoyed 34 years of marriage together.

Dale entered the USMC in 1977 after he graduated from high school in Menomonee Falls, WI. He served our country for 20 years and retired in 1997, as an (E-7) Gunnery Sgt.

Dale enjoyed woodworking and modifying things. “Why not make things better, then just leave them alone, when you started?” was Dale’s motto.

He loved his 1984 Ford Bronco II and his speed boat “Baja” and his mods on them. Earlier this year, he won an award for the most unique rebuild of a 1984 Ford Bronco II, at the Bronco Super Celebration Convention at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells on July 9, 2022.

He also truly enjoyed his four labrador retrievers and every time they had pups. Dale and Rena co-owned a fleet business, Advantage On-Site, LLC., for 17 years.

Dale is survived by his parents; wife, Rena; and three children: Lara, D. Dale, and Maxx. He is also survived by his sisters: Gail Heling and Cheryl (Jeff) Steller; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents-in-law, Alfred W. and Robin M. Raedel and a brother, Dean Matthew Schulz.

