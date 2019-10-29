BEAVER DAM - Dale I. Williams, age 61, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the UW Hospital in Madison.
A memorial gathering for Dale will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam.
Dale was born the son of Irvin Williams and Ramona Persha on Dec. 1, 1957, in Hustisford. He was a 1976 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. On July 31, 1982, Dale was united in marriage with Mona J. Thomas at Peace Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. He worked for Milwaukee Journal Sentinel as a State District Manager for over 20 years and most recently retired from Capital Newspapers in Madison as a supervisor.
Dale loved Harley Davidson motorcycles. He also was an avid sportsman. He enjoyed fishing with his special friend, Keith “Kraze” Krause and he enjoyed hunting with his family. He could be found either on his bike or out fishing. Dale had a tremendous love for his family and friends and especially his two grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his wife, Mona of Beaver Dam; son, Adam (Char) Williams; and their son, Joshua from Ft. Riley, Kan.; and his daughter, Bonnie (Mike Gills) Williams; and their daughter, Cecilia of Beaver Dam; his brother, Don (Lori) Williams of Beaver Dam; his sister, Sheryl (special friend JT Tubbs) Williams of Waupun; and his mother-in-law, Barbara Thomas of Beaver Dam. Dale is further survived by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; his grandfather, Walter Persha who he shared a special bond with; his grandparents; and his father-in-law, Richard Thomas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the UW Carbone Cancer Center, Patient Amenities Fund.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information, visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)