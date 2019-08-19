BEAVER DAM - Dale L. Dinkel, age 86, died Monday, August 19, 2019, at Beaver Dam Memory Care.
Visitation for Dale will be held at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 pm., where a prayer service will be held at 7 pm. On Thursday, August 22, 2019, there will also be a visitation at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Parish – Mission Hall, 408 S. Spring Street in Beaver Dam from 10:30 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Thursday at Mission Hall beginning at 11:30 a.m. Fr. Michael J. Erwin will officiate. Interment will be at St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Dale was born on January 15, 1933, in Wauwatosa, Wis. and graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1950. On April 16, 1955, he was united in marriage with JoAnn Carr at St. Peter Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. Dale served in the US Army from 1955 to 1957 and four additional years in the Army Reserves. Shortly after high school, Dale went to work for L.M. Neuman Plumbling and Heating where he worked as a journeyman plumber. In 1986, he went to work for St. Peter’s Parish as the custodian, a position he held until he ultimately retired in 2011. Dale was a proud father and loved being grandpa and was always interested in what his grandchildren were doing. He loved football and enjoyed watching his sons play during high school and college and continuing until his son ended his coaching career at UW Whitewater in 2013. Dale enjoyed his flower garden and was always very particular about his lawn, whether at home or at St. Peter’s. Dale was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Parish.
Survivors include his wife, JoAnn Dinkel, Beaver Dam; two sons, Robert (Debra) Dinkel, Wausau, and Stephen (Cathi) Dinkel, Jefferson; one daughter, Mary Beth Jeske (Tony Lak), Greenfield; one daughter-in-law, Lori Dinkel, Madison; six grandchildren, Vince and Jake Dinkel, Anna, Jenna and Kaitlin Dinkel, and Kennedy Jeske; three nieces, Deborah Harder, Mary Lalley and Susan St. Pierre; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen S. Dinkel and Leif Olsen; one daughter, Sheree Ann Dinkel; three sons, Michael D. Dinkel, James J. Dinkel, and Thomas L Dinkel; and his daughter-in-law, Kris Dinkel.
If desired, memorials may be made in Dale Dinkel’s name to St. Katharine Drexel School Endowment.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. www.KoepsellFH.com.
