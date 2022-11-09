 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dale M. Dunnigan

  • 0
Dale M. Dunnigan

Sept. 1, 1949 - Oct. 29, 2022

ROCKFORD, IL - Dale M. Dunnigan, age 73, died on October 29, 2022.

Dale is survived by her son, Guy M. Hagen of Monument, CO; and brother, Russel Emery of Mauston, WI. Her parents were Doris and Russel "Butch" Emery of Mauston, WI. She was close to many other family members including Betty Grainger and Linda Churchill of Wisconsin.

A funeral will be held November 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Rockford Unitarian Universalist Church, 4848 Turner Street. Visitation Thursday, November 4, 2022 from 3:00-5:00 PM at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 3910 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford, IL 61103. A service will also be held Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Mauston, WI.

Flowers are appreciated, or a donation to Winnebago County Citizens for Choice (WCCC), Scotti's Fund (which gives financial assistance for reproductive care), or the Unitarian Church of Rockford.

Dale M. Dunnigan was a life-long teacher of English in Colorado, Kansas, and Minnesota. Her interests included family, travel, and more recently, democratic politics. As Vice-President of WCCC, access to abortion was vitally important. Share online memories and condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Drought in Kenya: Wildlife desappears as temperatures rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News