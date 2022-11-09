Sept. 1, 1949 - Oct. 29, 2022

ROCKFORD, IL - Dale M. Dunnigan, age 73, died on October 29, 2022.

Dale is survived by her son, Guy M. Hagen of Monument, CO; and brother, Russel Emery of Mauston, WI. Her parents were Doris and Russel "Butch" Emery of Mauston, WI. She was close to many other family members including Betty Grainger and Linda Churchill of Wisconsin.

A funeral will be held November 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Rockford Unitarian Universalist Church, 4848 Turner Street. Visitation Thursday, November 4, 2022 from 3:00-5:00 PM at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 3910 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford, IL 61103. A service will also be held Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Mauston, WI.

Flowers are appreciated, or a donation to Winnebago County Citizens for Choice (WCCC), Scotti's Fund (which gives financial assistance for reproductive care), or the Unitarian Church of Rockford.

Dale M. Dunnigan was a life-long teacher of English in Colorado, Kansas, and Minnesota. Her interests included family, travel, and more recently, democratic politics. As Vice-President of WCCC, access to abortion was vitally important. Share online memories and condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.