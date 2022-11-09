Sept. 1, 1949 - Oct. 29, 2022

Dale M. Dunnigan, age 73, passed away on October 29, 2022.

Dale is survived by her son, Guy M. Hagen of Monument, CO; and brother, Russel Emery of Mauston WI.

Her parents were Doris and Russel (Butch) Emery of Mauston, WI. She was close to many other family members including Betty Grainger and Linda Churchill of WI.

In the Lyndon Station/Mauston, WI area there will be a time of visitation on Friday, November 11, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Conway Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station and the funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Mauston with Reverend Joan Marie Wittrock officiating. Burial will be in the Mauston City Cemetery and she will be laid to rest next to her parents.

Flowers are appreciated, or a donation to Winnebago County Citizens for Choice (WCCC), Scotti's Fund (which gives financial assistance for reproductive care), or the Unitarian Church of Rockford.

Dale M. Dunnigan was a life-long teacher of English in Colorado, Kansas, and Minnesota. Her interests included family, travel, and more recently, democratic politics. As Vice-President of WCCC, access to abortion was vitally important.

