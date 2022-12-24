Feb. 16, 1932—Dec. 22, 2022

WAUPUN—Dale Vanden Berg, 90, of Waupun, WI passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the Christian Home in Waupun.

Dale was born February 16, 1932 in the Brandon area to Herman and Josie (Bresser) Vanden Berg.

Dale was totally devoted to his wife of 67 years, Nancy (Paffenroth) Vanden Berg; his daughters: Kay (Pat) Elliott of Bloomington, MN and Ann (John) Cahill of Prior Lake, MN were blessed and honored to call him Dad; grandchildren: Joe (Amanda) Cahill, Elizabeth (Jonathan) Soucoup, Erin (Dan) Sherman, Conor Elliott, and Shae (Jed) Elliott loved their Papa; as did his great-grandchildren: Sawyer, Hannah, Emmett, Grace, Scarlett, Ramona, Hecate, and Octavian; sisters: Evelyn (Wiebe) Buwalda and Helen (Richard) Reiter had a very special brother; and lots of nieces and nephews loved their uncle Dale.

Dale graduated from Brandon High School in 1949. He was employed by Mid-States Shoe and Shoe Corp. of America for 18 years. From 1952-53 he was active in the U.S. Army 7th Division, deployed in Korea. He had the wonderful experience of participating in a Badger Honor Flight to Washington, DC in 2017.

In 1967 Dale began a career in the sale of leather and shoe manufacturing supplies with H.A. Batchelder and Son in Milwaukee, WI. He became owner of the business in 1985 and moved it to a new office and warehouse in the Waupun Industrial Park in 1990.

Dale’s retirement came in 1995, followed by he and Nancy spending their winters in Lake Havasu, AZ.

Dale was a charter member of Trinity Reformed Church where he was an Elder, teacher, and the tallest man in the choir loft. His activities included basketball, softball, bowling, fishing and golf. He was a member of Rock River Country Club since 1960, and golfed with his buddies on a regular basis into September of this year.

Dale was preceded in death by wife Nancy, his parents, step-father Bill DeBoer, and his sister, Evelyn.

A celebration honoring Dale’s life will be held on a date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, cards, or gifts, please praise God for the people around you and take a few minutes to reflect on a fond memory of our dad and Papa.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.