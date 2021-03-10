Dallman, Blanche Marie

MAUSTON/PORTAGE—Blanche Marie Dallman passed away on March 2, 2021, at Hamilton Park Place in Portage, where she has lived for the past several years.

She was born on May 31, 1942, at her Grandpa and Grandma Carver’s Home in Lemonweir Township, Mauston, Wis. She was the oldest child of Arthur and Irene (Carver) Dallman. She always let us know she was the oldest and the boss. She loved living on her family farm and especially the time she spent with the many animals.

She attended the Mauston Area Schools, graduating from Mauston High School in 1962. She worked for many years at The Alaskan Supper Club in Mauston. She was a babysitter for numerous families in the Mauston Area. She never forgot any of them and loved them all. The Juneau County Fair was her highlight of the year. She was the overseer of The Little Animal Barn for many years. One of her crowning moments was when she was the Parade Marshall for the Juneau County Fair.

She was a lifelong member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Mauston, where she taught Bible School for many years. She came to be known as the family historian. She knew when everyone got married and all the birthdays, even of the many cousins she had.

She was preceded in death by her parents, many aunts, uncles and cousins.