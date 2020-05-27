Dalton, Jeanette Elaine (Hersey)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. - Jeanette Elaine (Hersey) Dalton, 93, passed away at her home in Mountain Grove, Mo., on May 23, 2020, after a recent illness caused by cancer. Jeanette was born April 27, 1927, in Hecla, S.D., to Claude and Ruby (Zeller) Hersey. She was the second of their five daughters. In 1929, the family moved to a farm near Packwaukee, Wis. During the years of the Great Depression, Jeanette worked hard helping on the family farm and also for the Johnny Williams Fruit Farm picking fruit and vegetables. After completing the first eight grades in a one room school house, she attended Packwaukee, Montello, and Endeavor high schools. In 1944, Jeanette graduated as valedictorian from Endeavor High School.

Following graduation she started working for the Marquette County Agricultural Office as a clerk. She transferred to the Columbia County office in 1947, and worked there for 10 years. While working in Portage, God answered her prayers for a Christian husband, and on June 20, 1953, she married Stanley Dalton. They lived in a small upstairs apartment for the first four years of their marriage. In 1957, they purchased some acreage and built a home in the rural Portage area. They were subsequently blessed with four children, and Jeanette transitioned from working to be a stay at home mother.