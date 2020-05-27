Dalton, Jeanette Elaine (Hersey)

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. - Jeanette Elaine (Hersey) Dalton, 93, passed away at her home in Mountain Grove, Mo., on May 23, 2020, after a recent illness caused by cancer. Jeanette was born April 27, 1927, in Hecla, S.D., to Claude and Ruby (Zeller) Hersey. She was the second of their five daughters. In 1929, the family moved to a farm near Packwaukee, Wis. During the years of the Great Depression, Jeanette worked hard helping on the family farm and also for the Johnny Williams Fruit Farm picking fruit and vegetables. After completing the first eight grades in a one room school house, she attended Packwaukee, Montello, and Endeavor high schools. In 1944, Jeanette graduated as valedictorian from Endeavor High School.
Following graduation she started working for the Marquette County Agricultural Office as a clerk. She transferred to the Columbia County office in 1947, and worked there for 10 years. While working in Portage, God answered her prayers for a Christian husband, and on June 20, 1953, she married Stanley Dalton. They lived in a small upstairs apartment for the first four years of their marriage. In 1957, they purchased some acreage and built a home in the rural Portage area. They were subsequently blessed with four children, and Jeanette transitioned from working to be a stay at home mother.
She was a gifted homemaker, seamstress, artist, and devoted volunteer at church and in the community. As a member of the North Marcellon Baptist Church, she taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and served as Sunday School superintendent. She also was actively involved in the Wisconsin Baptist Women's Mission organization, holding both local and state offices. Jeanette was the general leader for the Garrison Go Getters 4-H club, and an active participant and proponent of the Columbia County Fair. At home she had a large garden, sewed clothing for the family, and hosted a Good News Club to reach children for Christ.
In 1980, Stanley and Jeanette moved to Mountain Grove, Mo., due to Stanley's declining health. Her passion for sharing God's love with children took on a new role as they joined the First Free Will Baptist Church, where she taught Children's Church, headed the Vacation Bible School, and started a Good News Club at the local elementary school. She also found employment at the Security Bank where she worked 12 years until her retirement in 1992. Following the death of Stanley in 1999, she enjoyed traveling throughout the country and world with her sister, Margaret. She stayed active gardening, painting, sewing for others, volunteering at church, and caring for others.
Jeanette is survived by her children, Calvin (Joanne) Dalton, of Endeavor, Wis., Douglas (Dawn) Dalton, of Marietta, Ga., John (Kristina) Dalton, of Newburgh, Ind.; son-in-law, Kent (Sarah) Peterson, of Springfield, Mo.; grandchildren, Jayne (Tommy) Nakielski, of Pardeeville, Wis., Crystal (Alan) Corder, of Marietta, Ga., Andrew Dalton, of Austin, Texas, Timothy Dalton, of New York City, N.Y., Logan Peterson, of Rockville, Md., Nicholas Peterson, of Los Angeles, Calif., Dalton Peterson, of Springfield, Mo., Christopher Dalton, of Newburgh, Ind., and John Dalton, of Newburgh, Ind.; sisters, Ida Price, of Pardeeville, Wis., and Constance (Roger) Peck, of Colorado; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stanley; daughter, Elaine Peterson; sisters, Lorena McElroy-Bystol and Margaret Becker; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold (Doris) Zunker, Dean McElroy, Roger Becker, Roger Price, and Martin Bystol.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville, with the Rev. Kerry Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Silver Lake Cemetery in Portage. Visitation with social distancing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service and Hurrt Funeral Home are serving the family.
