Dam, William R.

BARABOO - William Roger Dam, age 71, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Unity Point Health - Methodist Hospital in Peoria, Ill.

Born on July 18, 1950, in Kenosha, Wis., he was the son of the late Wilfred and Frances (Leonetti) Dam.

Bill grew up attending local schools and graduated from Bradford High School – Class of 1969. Following graduation, he enlisted and proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was deployed to Germany for two years and was honorably discharged.

In 1979, he married the love of his life, Norma Jean Caracciolo, who preceded him in death on Dec. 3, 2013. They shared a long and happy life.

He retired from J.I. Case and moved from Kenosha to Baraboo, where Bill resided until his death.

Bill was an avid golfer and enjoyed going to the casino. He greatly valued his church community and found peace in reading and studying the Bible. Sharing the word of God brought him great joy.

He leaves behind his two brothers to cherish his loving memory, Harvey (Gudrun) Dam and Brian (Dinese) Dam. He also leaves behind many cousins, many nieces, and their respective families.