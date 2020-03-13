Dan Allen Kral, age 65, of Packwaukee
Dan Allen Kral, age 65, of Packwaukee

Dan Allen Kral, age 65, of Packwaukee passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. A memorial service for him will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Crawford Funeral Home in Montello. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the family for a memorial that will be established.

CRAWFORD FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE of Montello and Oxford is honored to be serving the family. www.CrawfordFH.com

