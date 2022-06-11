Oct. 27, 1975—June 6, 2022

BARABOO—Danial R. Page, 46, of Baraboo, courageously fought pancreatic cancer for 20 months and left on his own terms at home surrounded by his family and friends Monday, June 6, 2022. He was born October 27, 1975 in Baraboo, the son of Robert and Merry (Steinhorst) Page.

Dan attended Baraboo High School and graduated in 1994. He worked several jobs over the years such as farming with his Dad, printing, and eventually owning his own lawn care service business, D&A Lawn Care in Reedsburg which he really enjoyed.

He was united in marriage to his soul mate Echo Michelle February 27, 2021. He loved spending time at their seasonal campsite at Duck Creek Campground in Rio. There he gave tractor rides, called bingo numbers, and loved celebrating the Halloween weekends. Dan was blessed with the gift to gab. He never met a stranger. Having dad jokes for days; he was the life of the party.

Survivors include his wife Echo; four children: Morgan Weirich, Isaac (Karmyn) Page, Serena Page, and Penelope Page; step-children: Codey Puttkamer (Maislee), Patrick Steinhorst (Megan), and Austin Steinhorst; granddaughter Letty Page; step-grandchildren: Marlow and Cameron Puttkamer; mother Merry Steinhorst; sister Dana Carmona “Super Aunt Dana”; brothers: Shelby (Alyssa) Page, Jonny (Cierra) Page, and Billy Page (Megan); grandmother Dorthy Bramstead; step-mom Jackie Page; and special family friends: Glenn and Laura Bohl. He was preceded in death by his father Robert; son Skylar Page; brother Paul Page; aunt Sherrie Ziemke; his grandparents and best friend Glenn Bohl.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 1 PM at Freedom in Christ Church, 409 4th Street, Baraboo. Visitation will be held from 12 Noon until the time of service. Burial will follow at Rock Hill Cemetery. The family asks you to wear casual attire that you are most comfortable in. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Hoof Funeral Home in Reedsburg is serving the family.