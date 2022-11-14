Daniel Arthur Bader (copy)

Dec. 19, 1955—Nov. 2, 2022

REESEVILLE/BEAVER DAM—Daniel Arthur Bader, age 66, formerly of Reeseville, WI died peacefully Wednesday afternoon, November 2, 2022 with his family by his side at Rainbow Hospice, Johnson Creek. Daniel was born on December 19, 1955 in Columbus, WI. The son of Boyd and Leona (Retzlaff) Bader. He graduated from Waupun High School and served his country in the U.S. Army.

He was formerly employed at Badger Cold Storage of Beaver Dam, WI then at Caine Transfer, Inc. in Lowell, WI until retirement.

He was a former member of Pella Lutheran Church of Waupun, WI and a volunteer on the Lowell Fire Department.

Daniel was an avid Nascar fan (especially Dale Earnhardt #3) and enjoyed several sports. He participated in dart tournaments with many friends. Daniel was a character; you could always count on him to have a comment to make others laugh. Daniel’s favorite rock band was Pink Floyd and he enjoyed listening to their music.

Daniel is survived by a step-daughter, Denise (Brad) Prosser; a step-son, Dean (Jill) Marquardt; his children: Jason Bader, Amy Bader; step-grandchildren: Dylan and Daphne Raabe, Lily and Colton Marquardt; a grandchild; a sister, Bernice (Dennis) Schultz of Waupun; brother-in-law, Thomas Streblow of Waupun; three brothers: Roger (Judy) Bader of Beaver Dam, David (Cheryl) Bader of Juneau and Randy (Joan) Bader of Fond du Lac; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Bonnie Streblow; a nephew, Michael Bader; niece, Nicole Bader, and a very special companion Deb Marquardt.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM, with visitation beginning at 9:00 AM on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at JENSEN FUNERAL & CREMATION. Interment will be held at Hillside Cemetery. A luncheon will be held following the ceremony at the Reeseville Community Center.

The family and friends would like to thank the staff at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek for their care and compassionate support.

Memorials may be made out to Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.

