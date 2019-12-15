Daniel Braun, 72, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Daniel D. Braun, age 72, of Beaver Dam, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Randolph Health Services.
There will be a memorial gathering at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. A memorial service will follow at the funeral home at 11 a.m. with Fr. Justin Lopina officiating.
Daniel was born on Jan. 12, 1947, to Clarence and Martha (Parpart) Braun. He was drafted into the US Army and served for two years during the Vietnam War. He worked at MEC for many years and retired as the paint line supervisor. Dan loved to cut down trees and would cut and split wood for anyone who called and asked. He had a wonderful personality. He enjoyed telling stories about Minnesota Junction and was known to exaggerate from time to time. Even though he didn’t like to play bingo, he went and played because Janet like to play. He was a Packer fan, even when they didn’t win and he liked the Brewers and Badgers, too. Dan loved the outdoors; he enjoyed hunting, fishing and walking in Horicon Marsh looking at the wildlife. He truly was a great husband, father and grandpa and will be sadly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Janet Braun of Beaver Dam; six children, Marsha Braun (Jeff Schaus) Mayville, Paula Pieper of Horicon, Daniel Schwandt of Juneau, Steven (Lynn) Schwandt of Sacremento, Calif., Deborah (Derrick) Evans of Juneau, and Sandra (Paul) Kummerow of Mayville; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; eight brothers and sisters, Janice Helmer, Dawn Wehner, Darryl Braun, Norman (Jean) Braun, Vaughn (Judy) Braun, Lila Bahls, Pam Braun, and Charlene Selsing; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Dan was preceded in death by his parents; and seven brothers and sisters, Virginia Braun, Tom Braun, Clarence Braun, Jr., Charles Braun, Dwayne Braun, Donna Jensen, and John Braun.
If desired memorials may be made in Dan Braun’s name to the Wisconsin Parkinson Association, 16655 W. Bluemound Road, Suite 330, Brookfield, WI 53005.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staffs of Randolph Health Services and Hillside Hospice for their love and care.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
