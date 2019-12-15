Daniel Braun, 72, Beaver Dam

Daniel was born on Jan. 12, 1947, to Clarence and Martha (Parpart) Braun. He was drafted into the US Army and served for two years during the Vietnam War. He worked at MEC for many years and retired as the paint line supervisor. Dan loved to cut down trees and would cut and split wood for anyone who called and asked. He had a wonderful personality. He enjoyed telling stories about Minnesota Junction and was known to exaggerate from time to time. Even though he didn’t like to play bingo, he went and played because Janet like to play. He was a Packer fan, even when they didn’t win and he liked the Brewers and Badgers, too. Dan loved the outdoors; he enjoyed hunting, fishing and walking in Horicon Marsh looking at the wildlife. He truly was a great husband, father and grandpa and will be sadly missed.