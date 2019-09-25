Daniel E. “Dan” O’Brien, 60, of Baraboo, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Agrace Hospice Center in Fitchburg. Dan was born on December 2, 1958, in Darlington, Wis. the son of Larry (Jane) O’Brien and Donna (Peter) Reichling.
Don lived in Shullsburg and graduated from Shullsburg High School in 1977. Following high school, Dan had previously worked for the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and later at Ho-Chunk Casino as a supervisor until health issues came about.
On September 15, 2001, Dan married Denita Benson. Dan was an avid sports fan of the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers.
Survivors include his wife, Denita of Baraboo; son, David Tuescher of Cassville; step-children, Jami, Danielle, Sarah and Ben; step-mother, Jane of Baraboo; siblings, Mike (Theresa) O’Brien of Darlington, Diane (Rich) Grindey and Shawn O’Brien of Shullsburg; step-brothers, Rick (Denise) Rolli, Dan Rolli; step-sister, Pam (Dan) Johnson; uncles, Paul (Virginia) O’Brien of Rockford, Pat O’Brien of Janesville; aunt, Joan Page of Milwaukee; and many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated for Dan at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 304 East St., Baraboo, with Fr. Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date. BALDWIN FUNERAL SERVICES is assisting the family with arrangements.
