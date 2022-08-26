April 22, 1943—Aug. 23, 2022

BARABOO—Daniel H. “Boone” Volk, age 79, of Baraboo, passed away unexpectedly surrounded by the love of his family on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 in Madison. Daniel “Boone” was born April 22, 1943 to parents, Cyril and Bernadine (Rhuland) Volk.

Dan was employed by Edward Kramer and Sons, Local 139 until his retirement. He proudly served in the US Army from October of 1960 until his honorable discharge in August of 1962 and was also a proud member of the Rock Crushers Local 139.

He married his true love, Marie “Sue” and they started a beautiful family.

Dan’s interests stemmed from making NASCAR bets with friends, gun auctions, helping anyone in need, or shaking dice. His love was felt far and wide by everyone that he associated with. By far his biggest joy was spending time with his grand and great-grandchildren.

Dan is survived by his two daughters: Shannon Starling and Danna Rosenbaum; siblings: Mickey, Diane, Tammy; grandchildren: Shianne, Ciji, Danielle, Jordan, Caitlyn and Logan; partner, Charmaine Eichmann; and 11 great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sue; siblings, Cyril, Charlie, Donna, Kenny; son-in-law, Randy Rosenbaum; and daughter, Kath-a-leen Starling.

A prayer service will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 12:00 noon with Father Jay Poster officiating at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery where military honors will be conducted. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.