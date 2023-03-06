BEAVER DAM—Daniel J. Benson, 90, went to be with his Savior on February 24th. Dan served in the U.S. Navy in the Korean War. After marrying Virginia (Ginny) Roth, he graduated from Marquette Dental School. Dan had a dental practice in Stoughton, where he and Ginny had a beautiful family life with their five children. They retired to Arkansas, and moved to Beaver Dam in 2020.
Dan is survived by his loving wife Ginny; children: Jeff (Jane) Benson, Lina (Jess) Rooney, D.J. ( Lisa) Benson , Andy ( Lynn ) Benson , Amy (Chris Roehm) Benson; grandchildren: Peter, Cherith, Josiah (Kaley)Zanghi, Max, Elizabeth, Katie, Danny, and Martalisa Benson. Private family services are planned. The family thanks Dr. Joel Miller, Bridget Kilbride, PA, ER staff, and the nurses at Marshfield Medical Center who cared for Dan.
