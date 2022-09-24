Feb. 20, 1955—Sept. 20, 2022

FALL RIVER—Daniel J. “Diz” Hemling, age 67 of Fall River, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Ascension Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh. Dan was born February 20, 1955, in Columbus, WI, to Donald and Mary (Roche) Hemling.

Dan was a 1973 graduate of Fall River High School and earned a degree in Diesel Mechanics from MATC. He worked at George’s Texaco in Columbus for several years and was known as a top-notch mechanic. He then went to work in the parts department at Mid-State Equipment in Columbus. He was a popular “parts man” and knew equipment details for dozens of farmers in the area. Dan was known to hand deliver parts after hours, whenever needed. Dan was a big fan of John Deere tractors and was proud of the ones he used on his farm, Stub’s Dream Acres.

Dan was a major supporter and organizer of the Beaver Dam National Tractor Pull. He was also part owner of the Midnight Massey and traveled around the state following the tractor pulling circuit. Dan was very generous with his time and his gifts. He gave away hundreds of magnifying glasses and was so good about visiting family and friends when they needed a pick-me-up. He also enjoyed a daily stop at Kwik Trip as well as an occasional outing to Ho-Chunk.

Survivors include his brothers and sisters: Steve Hemling, Ralph (Stacie) Hemling, Rita (Mike) Schmidt, all of Rio, and Lois (Tom) Epps of Black River Falls. He is also survived by nieces and nephews: Michael (Ashley) Hemling, Rob (Emily Johansen) Hemling, Brad (Montana) Hemling, Belle (Grant) Moon, Amber (Derrick) Preiss, Noah (Cassie) Schmidt, Aaron (Justine Ruhlin) Epps, and Andrew Epps. He is further survived by his great-nieces and great-nephews: Rhett, James, Amelia, Emmett, Weston, Macie, Nora, Grace, and Hattie. Additional survivors include aunts and an uncle: Ellen (Deb) Langsdorf, Pat Huggett, Bernice Hemling and Evie Schumacher; and a very special cousin and friend, Susan Rechek. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, brother, David “Stub” Hemling, an infant brother, John Patrick Hemling, and long-time family farm hand, Elmer Maier.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Doylestown with Father Grant Theis presiding. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, September 26, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Grasse Funeral Home in Rio and again from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church Tuesday. Diz requested that everyone wear casual attire! Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.