June 14, 1984—March 19, 2023

PORTAGE—Daniel J. Flickner, age 38, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 19,

2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

Daniel was born on June 14, 1984, in Portage, the son of Matthew and Barbara (LaVigne) Flickner. He

was a Master Technician Automotive Mechanic and had worked for Easton Motors for many years.

Everyone who knew Dan, knew his passions were cars, demo derbying and being the prankster. He loved to make people laugh and enjoyed reminiscing old stories with friends and family.

He loved being a DQ Blizzard delivery boy for his grandma Gerry. Fishing with his dad and son brought him great joy. “My Danny” always shared a special bond with his mom, Barb. He could bring a smile to her face when others could not.

Danny and his sister shared an unbreakable bond right up until the end of his short life. He had a contagious smile and loved wrestling with his son, niece and nephew. He enjoyed being around people and accepting them as family. Dan truly loved each and every one of his friends, which was strongly reciprocated. The closeness of this family truly demonstrates great love followed by great loss.

He is survived by his son, Remik Flickner; his parents, Matthew and Barbara Flickner; his sister, Holly (Tim) Marshall; his nephew, Lucas; his niece, Abby; his grandmother, Geraldine LaVigne; several cousins, aunts, uncles, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ed LaVigne, Wayne and Carol Sloggy.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in

Portage, (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.