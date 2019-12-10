MILWAUKEE - Adventurous – Calming – Humble – Accepting – Gentle – Compassionate
Daniel Allen Jensen was born July 12, 1949, in Milwaukee, Wis., and born to Eternal Life Dec. 2, 2019, in Farmington, N.M. after his struggle with cancer.
Dan was baptized at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. He attended St. Stephens Lutheran Grade
School in Beaver Dam, Wis., Northwestern Preparatory School and College, Watertown, Wis.,
Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, Mequon, Wis., and New Mexico Highlands University, Las Vegas, N.M. Dan served as a pastor in Manchester and Marquette, Wis., Mwembezhi, Central Province, Zambia, Portland, Ore., Teec Nos Pos, Ariz. and Yellow Rock Point, Utah. He worked in behavioral healthcare in Farmington for 16 years, retiring from Presbyterian Medical Services as a Mental Health Therapist.
Dan and wife, Marianne (née Westerhaus) shared 37 treasured years of marriage, raising two children, Daniel Peter and Caroline Anita. Dan is survived by brothers, Jeff, Randy; and sister, Judy. He was the proud grandfather of Evangeline. Dan was preceded in death by his father, Emmett; mother, Anita; and son, Paul.
The foundation of Dan’s life was the grace and mercy of his Savior, Jesus Christ, and his certainty of Heaven as a forgiven child of God.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at 9 a.m., Fairview Lutheran Church, 137 N 66th St., Milwaukee, WI 53213, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Oakwood
Cemetery, Beaver Dam, 3:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Fairview for evangelism will be appreciated.
