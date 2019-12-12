Daniel L. Jesse, age 62, of Baraboo, passed away Dec. 11, 2019 at his home in Baraboo. He was born in Baraboo, Wis. to parents, Gordon and Ramona (Klemm) Jesse on April 27, 1957.
He spent most of his career as a chef but spent the end of his career working at Ho Chunk as a money service operator. He loved spending time with his family and watching sports. He loved reading and had a great memory for statistics.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his brothers, David (Debra) Jesse, Douglas (Rebecca) Jesse; and sister, Melissa (Todd) Stieve; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at REDLIN FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. No graveside service will be taking place.
