March 3, 1960—Aug. 29, 2022

JUNEAU—Daniel L. Schwandt, age 62, died in late August 2022.

A Celebration of Daniel’s Life will be held at 1100 S. University Avenue in Beaver Dam on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

Daniel was born on March 6, 1960, in Milwaukee, WI to Eugene and Janet (Braun) Schwandt. He worked for John Deere Horicon Works as a Welder for 22 years until he retired in 2018. Daniel enjoyed hunting and fishing especially with his sons when they were young. He was an avid collector of Hot Wheels and numerous collectable items. He enjoyed playing bingo with his Mother sometimes, just to humor her.

Daniel loved to ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He also liked to travel, especially out to California to visit his brother Steven and his wife Lynn. The holidays were a special time for Daniel because it gave him the opportunity to spend time with his family and friends.

Daniel is survived by his mother, Janet Braun of Beaver Dam; his father, Eugene Schwandt of Horicon; two sons: David of Canada and Alan of CA; his siblings: Steven (Lynn) of CA, Deborah (Derrick) of Juneau, Sandra (Paul) of Kekoskee; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Evelyn Baaske; his step-grandfather, Elmer Baaske; his grandfather, Eugene Schwandt, Sr.; and his step-father, Daniel Braun.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.