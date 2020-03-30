Daniel L. Smith, 79, Portage

PORTAGE—Daniel L. Smith, age 79, of Portage, passed away on March 9, 2020 at his home. He was born Sept. 27, 1940, in Poynette, Wis., the son of Adolph and Genevive (Reese) Smith. He grew up in Poynette and graduated from Poynette High School in 1959. Dan married his sweetheart, Barbara York, on June 30, 1962. They were married for 57 years and had four children.

Dan loved to spend time with his family, going on family vacations, hunting and going to the Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis with his sons. After he retired from Research Products, Inc., he helped his brother-in-law, Curt, do farm work, something Dan always enjoyed doing.

Dan is survived by his wife, Barbara; his three children, Daniel R. (Debbie) Smith, Kirk (Jennifer) Smith and Elizabeth (Kevin) Falk; a daughter-in-law, Stacy (Joe) Smith; his grandchildren, Joshua, Quintin, Spencer, Haily, Konnor, Saylor, Bode Smith and Cody Falk; his sisters-in-law, Gail Fiese, Linda (Glen) Dettman; and brother-in-law, Curtis York. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Dan was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Smith; a brother, Richard Smith; his parents; his mother and father-in-law, Mamie and Curtis York; his sister and brother-in-law, Elaine and Ron Bruns; and his son-in-law, Kevin Falk.