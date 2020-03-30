Daniel L. Smith, 79, Portage

PORTAGE - Daniel L. Smith, age 79, of Portage, passed away on March 9, 2020 at his home. He was born Sept. 27, 1940, in Poynette, Wis., the son of Adolph and Genevive (Reese) Smith. He grew up in Poynette and graduated from Poynette High School in 1959. Dan married his sweetheart, Barbara York, on June 30, 1962. They were married for 57 years and had four children.
Dan loved to spend time with his family, going on family vacations, hunting and going to the Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis with his sons. After he retired from Research Products, Inc., he helped his brother-in-law, Curt, do farm work, something Dan always enjoyed doing.
Dan is survived by his wife, Barbara; his three children, Daniel R. (Debbie) Smith, Kirk (Jennifer) Smith and Elizabeth (Kevin) Falk; a daughter-in-law, Stacy (Joe) Smith; his grandchildren, Joshua, Quintin, Spencer, Haily, Konnor, Saylor, Bode Smith and Cody Falk; his sisters-in-law, Gail Fiese, Linda (Glen) Dettman; and brother-in-law, Curtis York. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Dan was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Smith; a brother, Richard Smith; his parents; his mother and father-in-law, Mamie and Curtis York; his sister and brother-in-law, Elaine and Ron Bruns; and his son-in-law, Kevin Falk.
The family would like to thank Dr. Strabel, the Agrace Hospice staff, especially the Indigo team, Dan, Lexi, Brooke, Alyssa, Kim and so many others for their steadfast and loving help during Dan’s illness. A special thank you to Dan for playing the flutes. Our Dan really enjoyed that!
Roseberry Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Friendship, Wis. is serving the family.
Due to current health conditions, Dans’ celebration of life will be held and announced at a later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)