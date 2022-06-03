 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daniel Lee Chouinard

Daniel Lee Chouinard

Jan. 13, 1961 - May 28, 2022

BEAVER DAM - Daniel Lee Chouinard, age 61, of Beaver Dam, WI, passed away on May 28, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer.

Dan will be remembered as a loving father who enjoyed spending time with his daughter and his pets. Dan also enjoyed music, cooking, landscaping, thrift shopping, fishing, and taking naps. He was delighted to recently travel to Florida to walk his daughter down the aisle and loved spending time on the beach.

Dan is survived by his daughter, Skyler (Korey) Rathkamp; brother, Randy (Norine) Chouinard; niece, Stephanie (Chris) Meier; nephew, Eric (Teresa) Chouinard; as well as other siblings, family members, and multiple friends.

He found peace knowing he would be reunited with multiple friends in heaven including Reuben Callies, Joey Constantino, and George Lopez.

The family will be having a private celebration of life, per Dan's wishes.

