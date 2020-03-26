Daniel Lee Posthuma, 66, of Waupun

Dan was born Aug. 15, 1953, in Waupun, the son of Cliff and Leona Maassen Posthuma. For the past 24 years, Dan was employed at Dodge Correctional Institution as a correctional officer, and retired in 2015. Prior to that he held various positions in Colorado and California. While in California, he was given the opportunity to have a small part in a movie called Tall Tails. In his younger years, he enjoyed riding his cycle and taking it on trips. He also loved spending time with his younger brother, Bob. Recently he purchased two used vehicles, a truck and a car which he loved and planned summer trips with his truck. Dan was an avid Packer fan. When Dan was a friend, he was a lifelong friend.