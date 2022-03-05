Feb. 24, 1954—March 3, 2022

PORTAGE—Daniel Stanley, age 68, of Portage, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Daniel was born on February 24, 1954, in Portage, the son of Charles and Phyllis (Fahey) Stanley. He graduated from Portage High School in 1972, and attended one year at UW LaCrosse. Dan started with Milwaukee Road in 1974, and then the Soo Line, and retired from CP Rail as a conductor. He was married to Sandra Wedekind on August 26, 1978, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage. Dan was an avid Badger and Packer fan. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as everything to do with all sports. The railroad was a huge part of his life.

He is survived by his sons: Christopher (Stacey) Stanley, Matthew Stanley, and Kyle Stanley; his mother, Phyllis Stanley; his brother, Chucky (Barb) Stanley; grandchildren: Deacon, Charlie, Elena and Rhys; his in-laws: Phil and Shirley Wedekind, Tim Wedekind, Tom Wedekind, Jim (Lisa) Wedekind, Janet Walrath; nieces, nephews, other near relatives and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Stanley; his father, Charles Stanley; and his brother-in-law, John Walrath.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, temporary location, 2652 Murphy Rd Portage, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Inurnment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), and from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family, which will be passed on to local organizations.