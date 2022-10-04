May 5, 1940—September 20, 2022

MONROE—Daniel Wentcle Newman passed away peacefully on September 20, at home in Monroe, WI after a brief battle with cancer.

Dan was born in Baraboo, May 5, 1940 to Richard L. Newman and Ester M. (Putz) Newman. Dan was the youngest of a blended family of nine children.

In 1958 Dan attended and graduated from Great Lakes U.S. Naval training center and served his country on the USS Harold J. Ellison. Dan served during the Cuban missile crisis and was honorably discharged in 1964. Dan then attended MATC 1969 and graduated 1972 as a Journeyman. He spent his career working at Klein’s IN, Badger, Penda/Trienda, retiring in 2005. After retirement he worked part-time maintaining/cleaning the parks at the Village of West Baraboo.

On November 1, 1969 he married Patsy Wagner and instantly became a bonus dad to two daughters. The marriage was then blessed with a son.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, sisters and nieces and nephews, father and mother-in-law.

Dan is survived by his wife, Patsy, Monroe; daughter, Christine DeMars (Bob DeMars) Baraboo; son, Jerrett (Jennifer) Newman, Monroe; daughter, Mary (Bruce) Ramsey, Reedsburg; five beloved granddaughters: Nichole Ramsey, Stacy (Ben) Blum, Whittney Audetat, MacKenze Ramsey (Travis Curti), Samantha DeMars (Casey Klossner); two cherished grandsons: Justin and Jacob Newman; five special great-grandchildren: Payton, Taytum, Lorelai, Liam, and Ellie.

Dan was an avid sportsman and fan of all Wisconsin Sports. He passed this on to his children and grandchildren especially fishing and golfing. They will cherish their memories of grandpa’s laughter and wittiness. He had impeccable handwriting and always loved a good pen. If you pick up a pen today and it feels just right in your hand, think of Dan.

Patsy, Jerrett, Jenny, Justin and Jacob took exceptional care of Dan at home during his last few months and were with him until he went home to the Lord.

The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice nurses Emily and Monica.

Per Dan’s request there will be no formal service. In lieu of flowers memorials of remembrance may be sent to the family.